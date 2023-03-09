Lila Mertens, 84

Lila Mae Mertens, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty Egging will officiate. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Nelson Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday evening the church with the vigil services beginning at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Lila was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her four sisters, Norma Greisner, Viola Remmerreid, Virginia and Betty June; and five brothers, Myrl, Homer, Bill, Robert, and John.