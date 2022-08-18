Linda Chaney, 74

Linda Chaney, 74, of Grand Island, formerly of Giltner, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the Chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Interment will be in the Giltner Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Linda Lee Chaney, the daughter of Grady and Maxine (Meaders) Landreth, was born at Grand Island, on Dec. 16, 1947, and passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, at Grand Island at the age of 74.

The family moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where Linda attended school and graduated from high school. Linda went on to take nursing training graduating in 1968.

Linda was married to Edwin Chaney in November 1978 at Giltner. They had two children: Holly and Lee. While raising her family, Linda worked in the home health care field based out of Grand Island for many years. Then Linda was a greeter at the south Wal-Mart in Grand Island.

Linda enjoyed reading, bird watching and knitting. She really loved watching sci-fi, especially anything about Star Trek and Star Wars.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her husband, Edwin of Giltner; two children, Lee (Diann) Chaney of Alda and Holly Chaney-Merklinger of Lincoln; seven grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Mike (Jitha) Hadenfelt of Washington; and sister-in-law, Beverly Chaney of Omaha; and other family members and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.