Linda Glines, 75

Linda Glines, 75, of Grand Island, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, at her home.

Memorials services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Linda was born on Feb. 13, 1947, only daughter of William and Lottie (Arndt) Warner in Kodiak, Alaska. She grew up in several states, as her family followed her fathers' military career, before settling in Grand Island. Linda graduated from Grand Island Senior High.

On May 18, 1965, she was united in marriage to Jerry Glines Sr. in Smith Center, Kan. They made their home in Grand Island. Linda was employed at Comfort Inn, but primarily cared for their four children.

Linda enjoyed playing bingo and she was one hell of a poker player. Her purpose was found when she became a Grandma. She looked forward to spending time and hearing from all of them. She was blessed to spend time with her grandchildren that lived nearby, Alex and Anna. Throughout their life, Linda made her house their second home. She was blessed to have great grandson, Carter, spend many days together, keeping each other in line. Her family and friends will miss her love and how she lived her life true to herself.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Jr. (Cheryl) Glines of Sedalia, Mo., Donna (Preston) Foster of Grand Island; grandchildren, Anna, Alex, Kayla, Dani, Heather, and Jess; six great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Mary) Warner of Maryville, Wash; and numerous extended family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Sr; son, Jim Glines; daughter, Debbie Wilson; and five brothers.

