Linda Hedges, 74

FAIRBURY — Linda Hedges, 74, of Fairbury, Nebraska, died May 30, 2023.

Linda Hedges, daughter of Frank and Velma Smith, wife of Dwayne Hedges, was born and raised in Mason City, Nebraska, and lived in Grand Island, Nebraska, for a number of years where she met Dwayne.

They eventually moved to Fairbury and Linda was a resident for 32 years. She passed away on May 30, 2023, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, after complications with several illnesses.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Krichau of Omaha and Terry Krichau of Lincoln, two daughters, Collette Joseph of York and Candace Rivera of Rapid City, South Dakota, and their families.

She was a long-time active member of the First Baptist Church in Fairbury, participated in women’s bible studies and singing groups and played piano for church. Linda loved to cook and entertain for others. She was the assistant cook at the Senior Center for a number of years and was considered a gourmet cook by many. Linda was a creative artist at heart. She was an avid book reader too. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at First Baptist Church, 901 F St., in Fairbury. A fellowship luncheon will follow.

Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements; www.gerdesmeyerfh.com