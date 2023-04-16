Linda Dibbern, 74

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Linda Kay Dibbern, 74, died unexpectedly March 23, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas.

She was born May 21, 1948, in Salina, Kansas, to Ray and Phyllis Dittmar.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 55 years, Robert, are their daughters Andria and Laurie, and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, with an Inspirational Address live streamed in the chapel at 6:30 p.m., at Penwell Gabel, 14275 S. Black Bob Road, Olathe, KS, 66062.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

For more information, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com