Linda Litwin, 79

Linda Marie Houston-Scarborough-Litwin, 79, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island.

A Remembrance Luncheon will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Linda was born April 26, 1943, to Lawrence and Thelna (Arnold) Houston in Dalton. The family moved from McCook to St. Paul in 1959 and graduated from St. Paul Public High School in 1961.

Linda was united in marriage to Paul Scarborough in 1961, and moved to Kansas City, Mo. where their daughter Kay Lynn was born. They moved back to St. Paul where she worked for Dr. Crawford. In 1963, the couple had a son, Donald Paul. In 1966 she started working for Haggart & Haggart Law Offices and was appointed Associate County Judge of Howard County from 1973 to 1992. On Sept. 6, 1996, she married Leonard M. Litwin.

She loved genealogy, animals, traveling, gardening, photography and painting.

Survivors include daughter, Kay Scarborough and Jeff Huckendubler of Meridian, Idaho; son, Don and Joanie Scarborough of Glenwood, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian and Debby Houston of Lincoln, Barry and Sherry Houston of Papillion; grandchildren, AJ and Emily Scarborough, Gabe Scarborough (Lindsey Morrison), Olivia and Rory McCarthy, Zoe and Hana Haakenstad, and Elle Scarborough; great-grandchildren, Brecken Scarborough and Max McCarthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leonard.