Linda Payne, 60
ST. PAUL — Linda M. Payne, 60, of St. Paul, died Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.
More details will appear later.
