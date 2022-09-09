Linda Payne, 60

ST. PAUL — Linda M. Payne, 60, of St. Paul, died Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.

Liturgy of the Word services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be held 1 hour before time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Linda was born on Aug. 1, 1962, at Holdrege, the daughter of William and Joyce (Troyer) Payne. At the age of 3 she moved with her family to St. Paul where she grew up and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1980.

After graduation, she lived in various places, including the state of Oregon, but she always returned to St. Paul to live. It was home.

Linda was a huge animal lover, especially horses. She also enjoyed fishing, reading, crafts, cooking and baking, and was a darn good mechanic. Linda was also a devoted Husker fan, that was known to have broken a few tv's!

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Payne of Grand Island; son, Michael Payne and Andrea Thompson of Chapman; granddaughter, Casey Payne of Chapman; father and step-mother, Bill and Edith Payne of St. Paul; brother, Donald Payne and Rhonda White of St. Paul; special friend, John Hoven of St. Paul; three step-sisters, Sharilyn Nagorski, Sheila Gawrych and Jenine Owens; and two step-brothers, Kevin Gawrych and Steve Gawrych.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Payne; and infant brother, Joseph Payne.

