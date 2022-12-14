Linda Peters, 67

Linda Sue Peters, 67, of Grand Island, passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at CHI Health St Francis.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Grand Island City Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Linda was born on Aug. 16, 1955, in San Antonio, Texas at Lockland AFB to Marvin J. and Alice (Robinson) Gonzales. As the child of a military family, Linda grew up in many places. Texas, Mississippi, Panama, and Nebraska are just a few of those places. Linda graduated from Daniel J. Gross High School in Omaha in 1974, and went on to study Art History at Kansas Newman College in Wichita, Kan.

On Feb. 11, 1978, Linda was united in marriage to Craig Peters. The couple initially made their home in Omaha and later moved to Grand Island in 1980, where Linda felt like she was home. One son was blessed into this union.

She worked for several companies, most notably at St Francis for a total of 19 years, and currently at Cabela's Call Center. In her spare time, she loved either being with her grandchildren or in her art studio. She was always trying to learn new techniques or testing out different mediums.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Craig; son, Brandon (Corrina); and grandchildren, Colton and Joslynn, all of Grand Island.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Ralph Peters and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

