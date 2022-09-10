Linda Smith, 51

Linda C. Smith, 51, of Grand Island passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to Cru — give.cru.org0993630, or TeachBeyond — www2.teachbeyond.org

Linda was born Oct. 14, 1970, at Mitchell, S.D., daughter of Dennis and Connie (Allen) Schnabel.

Linda graduated from Mitchell High School and attended South Dakota State University.

On May 17, 1991, she married Gene Smith and they made their home in Kansas. On July 20, 1991, they held a wedding celebration for friends and family in South Dakota.

Linda had an eye for floral design and put her skills to good use at the local florist. She also assisted the optometrists with patients. After the birth of their two daughters, Linda ran an in-home daycare.

When Linda's health struggles began, the family moved to Nebraska.

Linda was an understanding and encouraging mother, wife and friend. She enjoyed singing and sharing the power of kind words and found peace and love in her relationship with her Lord. She understood the power of prayer.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Smith of Grand Island; daughters, Morgan and Madison Smith of Lincoln; parents, Dennis and Connie Schnabel of South Dakota; sister, Karen (Jim) Janssen of Volga, S.D.; nephew, Jeremy Janssen, and niece, Kayla (Kaig) Havrevold, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; mother-in-law, Helen Smith of Grand Island; numerous friends and fellow congregation of Peace Lutheran Church.

Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents and father-in-law, Gene Smith.

Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com