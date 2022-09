Linda C. Smith, 51, of Grand Island passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary. Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.