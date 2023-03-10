Linda Stanislav, 78

Linda L. Stanislav, 78, of Grand Island, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Dan Brenton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the non-for-profit organization of your choice. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Linda was born on Oct. 14, 1944, in Hannibal, Mo. to James and Anna Mae (Jones) Power. She was raised in Missouri and graduated from Centralia R-VI High School.

On Sept. 18, 1976, Linda was united in marriage to Maxon E. Stanislav in Lincoln. Following their marriage, the two of them settled in Grand Island where they were very involved in the community. Max and Linda were very involved members of Evangelical Free Church and went on several mission trips together. They were also members of Riverside Golf Club and enjoyed being on the course whenever they got the chance. The two also enjoyed traveling, nationally and internationally.

Linda had worked in Lincoln at the State Capital as Office Manager to the Clerk of the Legislature. Upon her move to Grand Island, Linda worked as the Branch Office and Marketing Coordinator for the Grand Island Production Credit Association and as an Administration Specialist for Farm Credit Services. Linda later retired from her position as Planned Giving Officer for the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation.

Over the past twenty years, Linda worked with several local organizations including the Grand Island Little Theater, YWCA, Stuhr Museum, Grand Island Citizen Advocacy, the Grace Foundation and Lions Club. Linda was also a member and past officer of Noon Rotary Club, P.E.O. and of Business and Professional Women.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, James Power Jr. (Mary Ellen) of New Providence, Iowa; and sister, Karen R. Sullivan (Kenton) of Golden City, Mo.; along with four nieces, two nephews and close friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Maxon; her parents; and siblings, Homer Lee Power and Annette (Power) Bagley; and brother-in-law, Richard Bagley.