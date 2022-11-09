Linda Thompson, 63
Linda Thompson (Clark-Stout), 63, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, on hospice care at her home.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at First Baptist Church in Cairo with the Rev. Jack Boling officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Linda was born of Feb. 4, 1959, to Lillie Marie Benson (Clark-Stout) and Johnny Peterson. She was later adopted by Floyd Stout in her teenage years. She graduated high school from Grand Island Senior High. After high school, she traveled and resided in Colorado, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Linda had her first daughter, Suelynn Stout, with Keith Ludwig. She married Steve DeBraal on Aug. 5, 1977, and from this marriage came a son, Richard DeBraal, and a daughter, Dorothy (DeBraal) Ruiz. Linda later remarried to Ronald Thompson and resided in St. Paul, where she worked as a custodian and then retired. She adopted her son, Adrian Thompson, and her daughter, Alicia Gonzalez Chi. Linda ran her own daycare and was also a foster parent in Nebraska. Linda was a loving and caring person and always enjoyed caring for kids. She raised so many children as her house was the neighborhood hang out for all the kids. Linda, in her younger years, worked as a CNA and Med. Aid. Linda enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides, bowling, bingo, cooking, baking, her coffee, and cigarettes. She loved her coffee partner, Amanda Warner. Linda could make anybody laugh and smile, she was a bright woman, always cared for everyone, and had an ear for listening.
Linda is survived by sisters, Kelly Stout, Roxie Seeber, Cindy Svitalk, and Stella Perkins; one brother, Rex (Shelly) Stout; children, Suelynn Stout, Richard DeBraal, Dorothy (DeBraal) Ruiz, Adrian Thompson, and Alicia Gonzalez Chi; step children, Frank Thompson, Gregg Thompson, and Char Thompson: grandchildren, Shante (Stout) Schaller, Kara Stout, and Ingrid Iniguez; great-grandchildren, Galvin Koehn, Masey, Rory, Alyha, Cyrus, Lolah, Ian, Cedrick, Zander, Addison, and Natalie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Marie Stout; father, Johnny Peterson; adopted dad, Floyd Stout; ex-husbands, Steve DeBraal and James (Red) Malone; sister, Betty Weddle; brother, Randy Stout; grandchild, Candelaria Garcia; and best friend, Connie Stevens.
The family would like to say thank you to Misty Seeber and Jolene Stout for your help as well as Stacy from St. Croix hospice.