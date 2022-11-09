Linda Thompson

Linda was born of Feb. 4, 1959, to Lillie Marie Benson (Clark-Stout) and Johnny Peterson. She was later adopted by Floyd Stout in her teenage years. She graduated high school from Grand Island Senior High. After high school, she traveled and resided in Colorado, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Linda had her first daughter, Suelynn Stout, with Keith Ludwig. She married Steve DeBraal on Aug. 5, 1977, and from this marriage came a son, Richard DeBraal, and a daughter, Dorothy (DeBraal) Ruiz. Linda later remarried to Ronald Thompson and resided in St. Paul, where she worked as a custodian and then retired. She adopted her son, Adrian Thompson, and her daughter, Alicia Gonzalez Chi. Linda ran her own daycare and was also a foster parent in Nebraska. Linda was a loving and caring person and always enjoyed caring for kids. She raised so many children as her house was the neighborhood hang out for all the kids. Linda, in her younger years, worked as a CNA and Med. Aid. Linda enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides, bowling, bingo, cooking, baking, her coffee, and cigarettes. She loved her coffee partner, Amanda Warner. Linda could make anybody laugh and smile, she was a bright woman, always cared for everyone, and had an ear for listening.