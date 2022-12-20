Linda Tobin, 84

LINCOLN — Linda I. Tobin, 84, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home with a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Linda was born May 5, 1938, in Grand Island, the daughter of Oliver and Leona (Curry) Shriner.

She attended Grand Island Public Schools and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. She then attended college in Omaha.

On Nov. 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to John Tobin. The couple made their home in Grand Island where they raised their two children. Linda welcomed many children into her home and for many years ran an in-home daycare. She also worked for JC Penny and Grace Child Care.

Most recently, Linda had collaborated with her daughter and granddaughter with their business, Three Generations Restored, in Lincoln. She loved to go antiquing and to garage sales.

Linda was also a wonderful seamstress. She made beautiful clothes for her granddaughter, Brandie, and her husband also proudly wore her creations. Camping was something she enjoyed, and she and her husband spent many years camping, visiting many states and enjoying life together. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Carl and Kim Tobin of Lincoln and Marlene and Rod Barnes of Lincoln; grandchildren, Troy and Brandie Barnes and Clifton, Andrew, Carl (Racheal), Jessie and Christopher Tobin; 22 great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and three brothers, David Shriner, Michael Shriner and Richard Shriner.

Condolences maybe left at www.giallfaiths.com