LINCOLN — Linda I. Tobin, 84, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Lincoln.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at All Faiths Funeral Home with a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.