Lloyd Gloyne, 72

Lloyd Wesley Gloyne, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

The Rev. Dan Brenton will be officiating Lloyd's Celebration of Life Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at GI Free Church. Visitation with friends and family will be immediately before, starting at 10 a.m.

In keeping with Lloyd's wishes, his ashes will be interred at the Omaha National Cemetery. There, he will receive military honors from a United States Navy Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Lloyd was born on Oct. 16, 1950, in Havre, Mont., grew up in nearby Lewistown, graduating from Fergus High School. He then attended and graduated technical school, and immediately following enlisted in the United States Navy.

On Feb. 9, 1985, Lloyd married the love of his life, Alice Lynn Schultz.

Lloyd and Alice made their home in Grand Island where Lloyd would start his career as Quality Control Supervisor with Wilson Concrete, and retire as a specialist in calibration with Cal-Cert Co.

He is loved and missed by his wife, Alice; their son, Aaron; Aaron's wife, Sarah; their children, Elliott and Nadine; siblings, Rodney (LeAnna) Gloyne, Margaret (Tyrone) Meyers, and Stanley (Dolly) Gloyne; and Alice's siblings, James (Susan) Schultz, Cindy Schultz, and Philip (Karen) Schultz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Gray and Irene Elizabeth Gloyne.

Memorials are suggested to The Gideons International.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.