Lloyd Gloyne, 72

Lloyd Wesley Gloyne, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his home.

Service and Celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at GI Free Church with Rev. Dan Brenton officiating.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.