A visitation will be held just prior from 1 to 3 p.m. also at the school. Services under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Memorial contributions may be made to Iron Eagle Academy or Ducks Unlimited. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com

Logan Meerkatz, soared to the heavens on Aug. 4, 2022, as a result of a car accident. He had an incredible love for the great outdoors, with a special interest in hunting and fishing. He enjoyed four wheeling, mudding, and bringing broken vehicles back to life, only to push them to the limit again. In his youth, Logan enjoyed playing soccer, baseball, football and basketball. He went on to play football through high school, and participated at state in pole vault for track. After graduating from Cass Midway High School in May. Logan attended Iron Eagle Welding Academy in Stockton, Mo. He was anticipating completion of his courses within the month and traveling across the country as he began a welding career. Logan loved life, his family, his dog and friends dearly, and always presented himself with humor and an infectious smile.