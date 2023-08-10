Lois Hank, 85

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Lois Hank, 85, of Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Grand Island, passed away peacefully in her home on July 22, 2023.

She was born April 15, 1938 to Roy and Esther Fillinger in Scotia, Nebraska.

Lois did not want a service and stated she wishes for everyone to be happy, remember the memories and live life.

“The celebration of life continues in the memories of those who have loved.”

In her early adult life, Lois attended business college in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a homemaker for many years raising five girls; Gayla, Ralda, Lisa, Sonda and Kiffani. In the summers, she also enjoyed the visits from her three stepchildren, Bob, Gene and Rodney.

Lois decorated beautiful cakes for many years and worked at Stolley Bakery for a period of time. She worked for several years at the Council on Alcoholism, Miller & Paine and Dillard’s.

Her biggest accomplishment was when she took on the adventure of the Kirschke House Bed & Breakfast in Grand Island. She owned and operated it for 24 years. The Bed & Breakfast showcased her hospitality, decorating skills, attention to detail, and love of cooking and baking. Lois loved entertaining so much that she would look for any reason to host a get together. After the Bed & Breakfast, she retired and eventually moved to Texas.

One of her passions was traveling, visiting 25 countries, 49 U.S. states and 13 states in Mexico. Mexico was her second home. She had friends near and far that she met on her journeys whom she loved.

She had a very strong Lutheran faith. She was very artistic, enjoying painting, drawing, being creative, in addition to her lifelong passion for gardening and reading. She loved watching the birds and chasing the squirrels away. She also loved listening to live music and dancing. One of her favorite songs was “Seven Spanish Angels.”

Lois is survived by her daughter, Kiffani (Omar); five grandchildren, Jaydn (Brittany), Jason (Barbara), Quinton (Hayley), Andrew and Cami; seven great-grandchildren, Amy, Simon, Sam, Eric, Rachel, Tabitha and Shane; two nieces, Loni (Doug) and Patrice (Greg); and a nephew, Jeff (Denise).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Esther; a sister, Laura; four daughters Gayla, Ralda, Lisa and Sonda; four grandchildren, Ryan, Brock, Stephanie and Nathaniel; and a nephew, Rick.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com for the Hank family.