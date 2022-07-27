Lois ‘LaFern' Mudloff, 93

ST. PAUL — Lois “LaFern” Mudloff, 93 of St. Paul, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul with the Revs. Vince Parsons and Alex Borzych celebrating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center or to the family for future designation.

LaFern was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Cushing to Daniel and Irene “Rena” (Irwin) Schenck. She was the 4th of 14 children with 8 brothers and 5 sisters. She was raised in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1946. She met the love of her life, Frankie Mudloff, at Uptown Grill where she was employed. They were married on June 1, 1949, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Farwell. LaFern and Frankie made their home and raised their five children in Farwell.

LaFern worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. On March 11, 1967, she started working for the United States Post Office. She was promoted to career clerk in 1978 and worked there until her retirement in 1992.

LaFern loved to bake desserts, especially creme pies and her famous chocolate chip cookies. She was an avid gardener, canning her vegetables and perfecting her open crock dill pickles. She loved all activities that involved her family, especially playing cards. LaFern and Frankie loved to go camping, fishing and spending time outdoors.

She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Farwell, where she was also a member of the St. Anthony's Rosary Sodality and St. Anthony's Quilters Club. She belonged to the St. Paul American Legion Bag Ladies and later became a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Connie Geiger of St. Paul, Tom (Sally) Mudloff of St. Paul, Collen Stewart of Grand Island, John (Sandi) Mudloff of St. Paul; grandchildren, Scott Geiger, Chad (Pam) Geiger, Shawn (Jennifer) Mudloff, James (Kris Jakubowski) Mudloff, Thomas Jr. (Alia) Mudloff, Wendy (John) Mudloff -Behrens, Krystal (Brent) Bollwitt, Tracy Stewart, Chris (Alicia) Stewart, Jenny (Brock) Wyatt, Steph (Chad) Keezer, Tiffany (Kevin) Wood, Brandi (Ryan) Redinger, Brittany (Jesse) Werner; 39 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Dan (Kay) Schenck of St. Paul, Earl (Zenetta) Schenck of Central City, Harold (Gail) Schenck of St. Paul, Gerald “Jerry” Schenck of Grand Island, Bob (Virginia) Schenck of St. Paul; sister, Bonnie (Gary) Clayton of Doniphan; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Mudloff; son, Patrick Mudloff; grandson, Jerrid Mudloff; brothers, Eddie Schenck, infant twin brothers, Floyd and Lloyd Schenck; sisters, Deloris Hilt, Irene Kezeor, Darlene Sidel, and Elaine Swadley.