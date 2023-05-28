Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lois Hartmann Niemoth, 96

Life for Lois Marguerite Hartmann Niemoth (1926-2023) was a hectic round of church, family, career, and the success or otherwise of her beloved Huskers. Renowned for her dramatically good cinnamon rolls and lemon poppy seed bread, Lois gently transitioned to the next life last week, surrounded by her loving family.

Born early last century, to Edward Frederick Hartmann and Myrtle Etta Siepke, Lois began life on their Amherst farm, riding her horse “Chubs” the five miles to and from Rural School #16.

This was the heart of the Heartland, and a life that meant Lois was never scared of hard work, not now, not ever. The family then moved east, to another farm, this time at Wood River where Lois attended and graduated Wood River High School.

Around then, she met a handsome Army Air Corps soldier, Wilber Boeka, one thing led to another, and they married in Seward on Sept. 17 1946 — and Lois adapted to Wilbur’s life in the automotive trade.

And then, their first child, Joan, arrived and in short order, because Wilber was transferred, Lois and family moved first to Des Moines, and then to Omaha. And it was in Omaha that Lois really blossomed. She became assistant to the CEO of the growing BeeLine Transport Co., and also became a vital part of the congregation of the Bethany Lutheran Church. She joined every Church Guild she could, and to the dubious delight of her family became involved with motor racing.

Maybe because of husband Wilber’s involvement with the auto trade, or maybe just because it appealed to her intensely competitive nature, she started racing in the Omaha Powder Puff Derbies — and started winning! And kept on winning. Much to the delight of young Joan, who occasionally got to ride along as navigator.

But the central focus of Lois’ life was always the Bethany Lutheran Church — she was involved in everything from Bible study groups, to organizing flowers for service, to doing all the jobs which are necessary to keep a big church running smoothly. She was a worker, and somehow, there was always enough minutes in the day for Lois to get everything done.

And then in 1961, a wonderful surprise came along and Jana arrived, and Joan now had a little sister. Life continued in Omaha for the Boeka family, but unfortunately, the one thing Lois was not able to keep working was her marriage to Wilber, and the couple sadly divorced.

The next few years saw Lois as a single Mom. But Lois kept on keeping on, and because Joan was now attending the University of Nebraska, Lois started taking an increasing interest in the fortunes of Big Red — an interest which rapidly grew into a major passion. Both Joan and Jana were startled and amazed at the change which took over their beloved mother when she was watching Big Red in action. When the offense shifted, she’d shift on the sofa with the linemen. And when the defense took over and an opponent dared to penetrate Nebraska territory, she’d scream like a banshee “Get him! Get him!” Big Red rapidly became an obsession.

Late 1971, Lois and Jana (Joan by then had headed out into the big wide wonderful world) took a weekend trip out to Grand Island to visit with sister Norma and Elmer Mettenbrink (and another sister Connie and her husband Mark Sheagley) which was to prove a fateful drive up I-80.

So, after a Saturday visiting with family, Sunday morning, they all attended service at Grand Island’s Messiah Lutheran Church, and Elmer introduced her to a friend of his, the dashing widower Dan Niemoth. Skyrockets sizzled then and there, and a whirlwind romance ended in March 1972 when Lois married Dan — in, of course, Messiah Lutheran!

Dan was an executive with Farmarco, and the company transferred the new couple (with Jana) to Denver, then after two and a half years to Hastings, then when Farmarco tried to transfer him again — this time to Kansas City, he put his foot down, and said no.

Instead, Dan and Lois took a deep breath, and started a new grain elevator company, Co-Operative Producers Inc. which, through the couples’ hard work and Dan’s deep knowledge of the industry, became a huge success.

Way back in the 1950s, Norma and Elmer had discovered the joys of Johnson Lake, and as Lois and Dan were based in Hastings, they found they were spending more and more time there, until in 1985 they purchased a cabin. So when Dan’s retirement rolled around in 1987, inevitably, they pulled up stakes, and moved to the lake.

Which meant that Lois had to say goodbye to all her friends from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, and she and Dan joined the congregation of Lexington’s Grace Lutheran Church — from Labor Day to Memorial Day. Summer was for worship at Lois’ beloved Chapel Of The Lake. This became her focal point. By now, Jana had grown up, and was married to Andy Childress, and her two eldest granddaughters, Lea and Jordan vividly remember Grandma directing them dusting and polishing the church, getting it ready for worship. Even to the extent of pulling socks on their hands to conclusively dust and then spending hours polishing the pews, until they glowed golden in the summer light.

Andy Childress joining the family was a Godsend for Lois. A former footballer, Andy shared Lois’ passion for Big Red, and every game — and I do mean every game — saw the two of them on the phone before the game discussing possibilities, then again at half time discussing strengths and weaknesses, and finally the post mortem, either triumphant or crestfallen. An observer was heard to remark “dang sight better analysis than you get on the television.” And that observer was right!

Lois and Dan became an integral part of the Johnson Lake community, involved in everything going on — even to Dan proudly mowing the public area’s grass!

As Jana and Andy’s family grew, the Lake became the focal point for Lois’ family — long visits over the summer, helping Grandma in the kitchen, and more excitingly, going fishing with Grandpa. Lois was an outstanding cook, and the family favorite, and her specialty, was frying up the walleye caught by Dan.

It was an idyllic time for Dan and Lois. Their life was totally entwined with the goings on at Johnson Lake — they had made wonderful friends, the Chapel Of the Lake was a huge part of their lives, and laughter and the cards! They loved playing cards. Constant games of bridge and pitch with the Cosmos Club - in fact bridge and pitch were a lifelong passion for both of them, and they were good.

But by 2007, they decided to join a retirement community, and they moved from Johnson Lake to The Regency in Grand Island. And the redoubtable Lois became a focal point of the Regency community with her energy, humor, and positivity. She was renowned for not just agreeing with someone, but there was an emphatic Yes! Yes! Yes! to an idea or suggestion which took her fancy.

Her 90th birthday at The Regency was a hoot. Family and friends came from all round the country to help her and Dan celebrate, and there was singing and stories and laughter until very late!

It was a showcase for Lois — showing all her amazing strengths. A deep faith, a razor sharp mind, a deep human compassion, and healthy sense of humor, warm friendships and above all, her abiding love of family.

Health issues began to multiply, the couple moved from The Regency to Heritage at Sage Wood, where Dan passed away in October 2022.

Daughters Jana and Joan, realized their mother was becoming increasingly frail, and Lois made a final move to Waterford in Lincoln.

And so it came to pass, that at 9 p.m. Tuesday May 2, 2023, surrounded by her family, Lois softly and quietly transitioned to the next life.

In her 96 years, Lois saw her beloved Nebraska grow and develop, she saw her beloved Big Red go from “also-rans” to National Champions to “also-rans,” she saw her daughters grow, develop, and begin families of their own. She saw her great grandchildren come into the world, and grow and develop into individuals. Lois loved every moment of her life, and she made everyone to whom she came in contact to share her absolute delight in life and the Lord.

She leaves two daughters, Joan and her husband, David Hill, of Los Angeles, and Jana and her husband, Andy Childress, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Lea and Matthew Franck of Lincoln, Jordan and Jesse Buntgen of Lincoln, Grace Childress of Lincoln, Ethan and Brook Childress of Pleasant Dale, Jane Hill of Melbourne, Australia, Jules and Lou Hill of Milan, Italy, Annie Hill of London, UK, and Sarah Hill of Santa Clara, California; and great-grandchildren, Jerzey and Jemma Buntgen of Lincoln, Gideon Franck of Lincoln, and Daniela and Lola Hill of Milan, Italy,

There will be a private Memorial Service for Lois Marguerite Hartmann Neimoth later this year, which will be a celebration of a life exceedingly well lived and loved.