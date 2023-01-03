Lola Sperling, 92

ST. PAUL — Lola Jean Sperling, 92, of St. Paul, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Pastor Steven Neal will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or to the American Legion.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Survivors include her four children and their spouses: Theda and Roy Wilsey of Salem, S.D., Dorothy and Ron Schultz of Wood River; Dennis and Marjorie Sperling of St. Paul, and Melvin Sperling and his special friend, Connie, of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathryn Dubas of Fullerton; a brother and sister-in-law, Clayton and Geroldine Pedersen of St. Paul; three sisters- and brothers-in-law, Pat Moss of Wood River, Kay and Milt Stoppokette of Chapman, and Linda and Ver Johnson of Chappell; a a brother-in-law, Robert Sperling of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Elenor; her husband, Melvin; four sisters, Shirley Lanka, Joan Christensen, Phyllis Gebhardt and Loraine Wozniak; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Sperling.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com