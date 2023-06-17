Loran A. Zumbrunn, 39

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— Loran A. Zumbrunn, 39, ended his struggle with depression on Monday, June 12, 2023, near his home in Charlottesville, Virginia.

As his family and friends mourn this tragic loss, we take comfort in the many ways he so beautifully touched our lives.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, Nebraska, with Pastor Vern Olson officiating. Following a time of lunch and fellowship at church, inurnment will be in Main Cemetery, Belgrade, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention https://afsp.org/l

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com