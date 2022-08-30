 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loreen Czaplewski

  • 0

Loreen Czaplewski, 96

Loreen C. Czaplewski, 96, of Grand Island, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at St Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant assisted by Deacon William Buchta. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City, NE with a committal service at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts