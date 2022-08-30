Loreen Czaplewski, 96

Loreen C. Czaplewski, 96, of Grand Island, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at St Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant assisted by Deacon William Buchta. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City, NE with a committal service at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.