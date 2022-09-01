Loreen C. Czaplewski, 96, of Grand Island, NE died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center, surrounded by her family. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Loreen Czaplewski
