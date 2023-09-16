Loren R. ‘Bob’ Garst, 91

BLAIR — Loren R. “Bob” Garst, 91, a proud son of Nebraska, passed away on February 9, 2023, while attended by his loving family.

He served with the United Sates Army in Germany. He was a University of Nebraska Cornhusker, graduating with honors. He had a career as a “traveling statistician,” which suited his personality. Bob would hopefully be amused by the title.

Bob was opinionated, but he might deny it. He loved the music of his youth. He saw Ella in Chicago and Elvis in Germany. Beyond all understanding he loved volleyball, and he found Coco Gauff “fascinating.” He loved to hang out at the Alpine Inn, with Jennette James, his wife in spirit to whom he was devoted. He was a fan of the Indy 500; “O Holy Night” was his favorite Christmas hymn.

On occasion he enjoyed a drink with good friends, often with his buddies at the American Legion Hall. He loved his family; he loved his cars, and he loved his freedom. When ruminating on his eventual passing, Bob would say he hoped there would be no surprises. He was a sly jokester, and it was such a pleasure to be in on the joke.

Bob, or Percy, depending on the decade of his acquaintances, was born in St. Edward, Nebraska on September 28, 1931, the youngest of five. His brother, Dale, and his sisters, Elaine Anstine, Vernell Wildenradt and Margene Sullivan preceded him.

Bob is survived by his sister, Vernelle; his daughter, Lisa Killian; a grandson, Greg Killian; and many nieces and nephews.

Herewith warm recognition of Roger and Debbie Anstine for their help with this remembrance of Bob’s life.

A Celebration of Bob’s life will be at 11 a.m. October 2, 2023, at Resurrection Cemetery, 7800 W. Center Road, in Omaha.