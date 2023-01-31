Lorene Glynn, 88

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lorene Glynn, 88, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the First Church of Christ in Palmer, Nebraska. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association or Cadence International.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Remembrances may be sent to www.jacobsengreenway.com or P.O. Box 112, St. Paul, NE 68873

Lorene Glynn was born on Jan. 11, 1935, in Palmer, to Osvil Francis and Isabelle Grace (Weber) Glynn. She graduated from Palmer High School in 1953 and attended Grand Island Business School before moving to Lincoln in 1954.

In 1957 Lorene moved to Denver, Colorado, where she attended Western Bible Institute and began her career with the Overseas Christian Service Center, later renamed Cadence International.

In January 1965, Lorene boarded a Norwegian freight liner for Southeast Asia where she served missionary families and military personnel for 52 months. During this time, she spent three years in the Philippines, escorted two children to Vietnam, helped at Sasebo, Japan, and in Thailand. Returning to Denver in 1969 she worked at the OSCS office for the next 20 years and held Bible studies at Lowry Air Force Base. In 1987, she was invited to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to start a sponsor program for prep students and teach Bible studies. In November 2022 she was honored by Cadence for her 60 years of service.

Lorene loved the Lord, and her passion for teaching and sharing Jesus' saving grace. She opened her home to many cadet and prep students over the years, filling them with encouragement, the Bible, home-baked cookies and many meals. It would be impossible to count how many lives she has touched through her ministry.

Lorene also enjoyed music, sewing, crafts and reading. She immensely enjoyed visits from family and friends.

She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Lila and Cleon Schwarz, Roy Glynn, Jim and Joyce Glynn, and Joe and Mary Jo Glynn; ba rother-in-law, Larry Lunn; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Osvil and Grace Glynn; a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Gloria Glynn; a sister, Karen (Glynn) Lunn; and a sister-in-law, Nancy (Hansen) Glynn.