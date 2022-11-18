Lorraine Onnen, 92

Lorraine J. Onnen, 92, of Grand Island, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Apfel Funeral Home.

Lorraine Joyce (Huls) Onnen was born Aug. 17, 1930, at Spink, S.D. to Esterd “Ed” and Reke “Eva” (Hemmelrick) Huls. She moved with her family at a young age to Akron, Iowa and received her education in Akron Public Schools.

Lorraine married Donald F. Onnen, Sr. on Oct. 18, 1952, at Luverne, Minn. The couple made their home in Akron and Westfield, Iowa. They moved to Plainview in 1971, and settled in Grand Island in 1978. Lorraine began work at Ideal Cleaners in 1980 retiring in 2000.

Following her husband, Don's death in 1981, Lorraine met her best friend and life partner, Philip Kraft, Jr. They enjoyed 40 great years together.

She was heavily involved with family and get-togethers, and loved to dance and travel with Phil. Lorraine enjoyed early morning coffee conversations and Friday coney dogs. She also loved quilting, and garage sales, finding all the fun treasures.

She was a member of the United Congregational Church until the late 1980's.

Survivors include her life partner, Philip Kraft, Jr. of Grand Island; two daughters and son-in-law, Joyce Onnen of Kingman Ariz. and Jan and Butch Robinson of Spring, Texas; three sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Jr. and Barb Onnen of Lincoln; Dennis and Jo Onnen of Grand Island; Greg and Wynell Onnen of Lincoln; fourteen grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Onnen, Sr.; son, Gary Onnen; granddaughter, Heather Stueckrath; five brothers and one sister.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com