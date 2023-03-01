Lou Ann Heermann, 80

Lou Ann Heermann, 80, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Heritage at Sagewood.

Celebration of Life Service will at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. Tom Schneider will officiate. The family will greet friends an hour before service time. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Lutheran Cemetery in Naper.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Lou Ann was born on Nov. 5, 1942, in Burke, S.D., the daughter of John and Esther (Juran) Stahlecker. She graduated from Naper Public High School class of 1960. She attended Norfolk Beauty College from 1960-61. In 1961 she was united in marriage to Dennis Heermann.

Lou Ann worked as a hairdresser, school secretary, Cherry County Livestock Auction, bank teller in Lincoln and Norfolk, bookkeeper for Central Finance in Valentine, Manager of Senior Center in Valentine and receptionist at Wedgewood Care Center. Lou Ann never met a stranger and those who met Lou Ann would never forget her. Her faith in God and love of country and family defined how she was raised and how she raised her son Shane and daughter Heidi. She was never happier than being with family and friends visiting, playing cards or singing.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dennis; son, Shane (Ann) Heermann; daughter, Heidi (Gary) Anderson; grandson, Ethan Heermann and fiancé Sydney Aase; granddaughter, Emily Heermann; brothers, Winston, Stanley, Greg (Gail) Stahlecker; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Dorothy) Heermann and David (Linda) Ahlman and many nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Alnard and Hilda Heermann; brother, Harlan (Duke) Stahlecker and sisters-in-law, Linda (Heermann) Ahlman, Pam Stahlecker, Kay Stahlecker and Karen Stahlecker.