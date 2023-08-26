Louis H. Kober, 86

GRAND ISLAND — Louis H. “Lou” H. Kober, 86, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4110 Cannon Road in Grand Island. Father David Rykwalkder will be the celebrant.

Visitation will precede Mass beginning at 9 a.m. at the church, with a Rosary Service at 10.

Louis was born February 23, 1937, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, to Harold and Josephine Kober. He was raised in South Sioux City and Sioux City. He attended Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and then went on to Morningside College.

On October 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Janet Miller, and to this union four children were born.

Lou began his career with F.W. Woolworth and Woolco, and this took the family to numerous towns in Minnesota, Colorado and Iowa. They eventually moved to Grand Island where he served as the General Manager for Skagway and then with Cash-Wa Foods until his retirement.

He was involved in many groups over the years in all the different towns where the family lived. He was active in the Izaak Walton League, Lions, Jaycees and the Saddle Club. He was an avid Husker volleyball fan.

He also enjoyed some of the world’s best scenery when he took his two sons salmon fishing in British Columbia. He loved fishing for Minnesota sturgeon, Colorado river trout, and spending time boating and fishing with his family at their cabin in Sherman. He enjoyed summer trips to the family cabin for boating and fishing in Minnesota, as well as camping in Colorado.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Kober; his children, Linda (Iran) Guzman of Oceanside, California, Todd (Deb) Kober of Grand Island, Perry Kober of Lincoln, and Amy Kober of Lewisville, Texas; his grandchildren, Chelsea Rivera, Gabriel Guzman, and Lindsey, Trevor, Austin, Cale, Jaedyn and Drew Kober; seven great-grandchildren;a family friend, Sheila Kober; a half-brother, John Schmitz; his best friend, Gary Picthall; and numerous nieces and nephews.