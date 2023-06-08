Louis “Louie” Martinez, 78

KEARNEY— Louis “Louie” Martinez, 78, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society - St. Luke’s in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page. Interment will follow the service in the Minden Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Memorials in Louie’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.