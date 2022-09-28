Louise Anderson

Louise Elizabeth Anderson, 73, of Grand Island changed her address to be with her Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 3rd, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial of ashes will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Louise was born August 15, 1948, in Grand Island, the daughter of Phillip and Ella (Wiese) Van Bibber. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.

Louise was employed with Hornady Manufacturing before working at Dillard's until she retired. For the last years, Louise lived at Chrysalis Lutheran Home. She enjoyed her time there, staying busy and involved. Louise had such a big heart, always helping out with something or someone.

A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Louise's faith was an important part of her life.

She was definitely a ‘shopaholic' and loved rummage sales. Louise also loved to decorate for the various holidays. For over 30 years, she dressed up as Mrs. Clause with a friend as Santa, going to nursing homes, schools and churches to entertain.

Those who cherish her memory include her brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Catherine VanBibber of Grand Island and Roger and Connie BanVibber of Boelus; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Nancy VanBibber; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Jim Whitt; and nephew, Jeffrey Whitt.

Memorials are suggested to Chrysalis Lutheran Homes Inc, 2807 W. Faidley Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.