Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Louise Irene Dexter

GRAND ISLAND - Louise Irene Dexter, 76, of Grand Island passed away on May 22, 2023, at Tabitha at Prairie Commons.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home, with a burial following at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Louise was born on May 17, 1947, in Ord, to Edwin and Frances (Yelli) Micek. In 1965, she graduated from Ord High School. Louise attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Central Community College throughout her business career and received a degree in counseling from Central Community College.

Over the years, Louise had several jobs, starting at First National Bank. She then moved to Sears, the Nebraska Department of Labor, the Nebraska Department of Revenue, and finally she became a counselor for the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction. She loved working with the children at CNCAA.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, snowshoeing, and hiking. Louise loved going to the beach, taking cruises, attending concerts, dancing, and NASCAR.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tammy (Joe) Kuntz; granddaughter, Katie Kuntz; sister, Jeanette (Alan) Koelling; former spouses, Marlynn Dexter and Jerry Lade; special nieces, Carissa Phillips and Sierra Forrest; her bird, Happy; and many other nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her son, Monte Dexter; parents; brother, Eugene; and sister, Geraldine.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction.

Online condolences and livestreaming can be found at www.giallfaiths.com.