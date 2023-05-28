Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Louise Irene Dexter, 76

GRAND ISLAND — Louise Irene Dexter, 76, of Grand Island, passed away May 22, 2023, at Tabitha at Prairie Commons.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 29, also at the funeral home.

Louise was born on May 17, 1947, in Ord, to Edwin and Frances (Yelli) Micek. In 1965, she graduated from Ord High School. Louise attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Central Community College throughout her business career and received a degree in counseling from Central Community College.

Over the years, Louise had several jobs, starting at First National Bank. She then moved to Sears, the Nebraska Department of Labor, the Nebraska Department of Revenue, and finally she became a counselor for the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction. She loved working with the children at CNCAA.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, snowshoeing, and hiking. Louise loved going to the beach, taking cruises, attending concerts, dancing, and NASCAR.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tammy (Joe) Kuntz; a granddaughter, Katie Kuntz; a sister, Jeanette (Alan) Koelling; her former spouses, Marlynn Dexter and Jerry Lade; special nieces, Carissa Phillips and Sierra Forrest; her bird, Happy; and many other nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her son, Monte Dexter; her parents; a brother, Eugene; and a sister, Geraldine.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction.

Online condolences and livestreaming can be found at www.giallfaiths.com.