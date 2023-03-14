Loveda Proctor, 92

AURORA — Loveda Proctor, 92, of Aurora, was found March 11, 2023, in Buffalo County after going missing on Jan. 11, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora. The Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. The service will be livestreamed through Zoom Meeting ID 6297345912, Passcode Proc2023. Interment will be at the Aurora Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 9th Street, Aurora. The Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Loveda Bernice Proctor, the daughter of Alex and Susie Fern (Davis) Skibinski, was born in Grand Island on Oct. 18, 1930, and passed away in Buffalo County on March 11, 2023, at the age of 92.

Loveda grew up in Grand Island attending the Grand Island Schools for 11 1/2 years. She was united in marriage to Robert M. Proctor on March 31, 1958, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Aurora. They lived at Kingsville, Texas, Jacksonville, Fla., Port Hueneme, and El Centro, Calif., as well as Okinawa while her husband was in the military service. They then moved to Grand Island followed by Aurora where they made their home. Loveda worked at the Yancy Hotel in Grand Island, Greenburgs and the glove factory at Twin Rivers. She also worked at Carolsen Shelter Components making rafters for 3 years and worked on the phones at Lippincott Industries for 8 years before retiring. They were married 64 years.

Loveda was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church as well as St. Mary's Altar Society, the VFW, Eagles, Platt-Duetsche, Elks and Liederkranz. She enjoyed skating, camping, dancing, playing cards and bowling.

Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Steve A. Proctor of Aurora, Joe (Jennifer) Proctor of Aurora, and Victor M. (Tammy) Proctor of Aurora; five grandsons, Victor, Shaun, Joseph, Daniel, and Brandon; three granddaughters, Cassey, Laci, and Stephanie; 14 great-grandchildren, Kohldyn, Harlow and Everleigh, Matthew and Sienna, Layten and Ridgely, Harley, Blaze and Cashmere, Meelah, Braydon, Allison and Ayden; sister, Ethel Hehnke of Ravenna; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Dorothy Asher, Delores Clark, Irene Shuck, Rita Wilson, Helen O'Neill and Pat Proctor; and two brothers, Jim Skibinski and Gerald Skibinski.