Loyal Arthur Quandt, 91

LINCOLN — Loyal Arthur Quandt, 91, of Lincoln, passed away August 13, 2023.

Loyal was born on October 6, 1931, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Walter and Laura (Scherzberg) Quandt. He grew up and attended school in Grand Island, where he graduated high school in 1949.

Loyal helped with the farm work, including driving a milk truck, until he joined the U.S. Army in 1952 and served overseas in the Korean War until November 1954.

Afterwards, he attended the University of Nebraska where he graduated with both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the Department of Agronomy. Loyal devoted his professional career to agronomy and was employed for 40 years as a Soil Scientist by the Soil Conservation Service in the Department of Agriculture. Loyal also owned and ran a farm north of Grand Island for 50 years.

Loyal married Lorene Mader on January 25, 1958. During their married life, they lived in Lincoln and Seward, Nebraska, Little Rock, Arkansas, and West Chester, Pennsylvania; they returned to Lincoln in their later years. During all that time, Loyal and Lorene were active in Lutheran congregations, and Loyal served as Vice President, Chairman of the Board of Elders and Personnel Committee, and taught Bible classes. Loyal’s family was very important to him.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene; and two daughters and sons-in-law, Sonya and Jerry Honea, and Kim and Peter Tummino.

Loyal and Lorene’s son, Marty Quandt, passed away in 2008.

Loyal is also survived by grandchildren, Lauren Howe and grandson-in-law, Beau Howe, Lindsay Cole and grandson-in-law, Elliott Cole, Rachel Tummino, and Matthew Tummino; and his great-grandchildren, Hannah and John Howe, and Adam, James and Audrey Cole.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd St., in Lincoln. Internment will be at 2 p.m. in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation begins one hour prior to service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mosaic Foundation in Omaha (Living solutions for adults with disabilities), or Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com