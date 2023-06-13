Lyle Eugene Meyer, 68

CISCO, Texas — Lyle Eugene Meyer, 68, of Cisco, Texas, died Monday, June 5, 2023, after having battled cancer for the past two years.

A Celebration of Life get-together will be planned at a later date.

Lyle was born April 4, 1955, at the Valley County Hospital in Ord, Nebraska, to Jess and Joan (VanSkike) Meyer. He grew up on the family farm east of Scotia, Nebraska, where he attended Fish Creek District 2N Country School through the fifth grade. He then attended North Loup-Scotia Consolidated Schools until he graduated in 1973.

Lyle then began working for Redman Manufacturing in Grand Island, Nebraska. He moved with the company to Florida in 1985. In 1996 he moved to Breckenridge, Texas, when the company was bought by Crestridge Homes. This is where he met and fell in love with Mae Savage, the woman who would become his wife for nineteen years. They moved to Waco, Texas, where Lyle was the Material Manager for Clayton Homes until he finished his career in 2018.

The couple then moved to Cisco, Texas, to enjoy retirement. Lyle was a master builder and woodworker. He recently built an elevator lift for Mae’s camper, where the hardware store employee called him a “MacGyver.” He was quick to help friends with their projects and loved to make improvements around the house.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Mae of Cisco, Texas; a sister, Carolyn M. Scarborough of St. Paul, Nebraska; a sister-in-law Colleen (Meyer) Brown of O’Fallon, Missouri; three nieces and their husbands, Lisa and Tony Lanzone, Julie and Ian Hegger, and Trisha and Dylan Nelson; a nephew and his wife, Kevin and Jennifer Meyer and their families. He is also survived by his two aunts, Janet Armold and Lila VanSkike.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Clara Meyer, and Francis and Madge VanSkike; his parents Jess R. and C. Joan Meyer; his brother, M. Ray Meyer; his brother-in-law, Vaughn Scarborough; and Colleen’s husband, Ron Brown.