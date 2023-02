Lyle C. Flebbe, 73, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at All Faiths Funeral Home with a gathering of friends and family an hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery Columbarium.