Lyle Scheinost, 52

OSCEOLA — Lyle James Scheinost, 52, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home when he was off the road in Osceola with his family and friends by his side.

A Celebration of this soldier's life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the United Methodist Church in Central City with Pastor Thomas Lucas officiating. Burial of ashes will be at the Central City Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a memorial fund at Pinnacle Bank in Osceola.

Lyle is survived by his mother, Judy Scheinost of Osceola; his sister, Kim Scheinost of Osceola; nephews, Joshua, Johnathon and James Snipes; godsons, Devon and Mason Carter of California; aunts and uncles, Bob and Lucille Storjohann, Ray and Jeanette Timmermann, Jim and Alberta Storjohann, all of O'Neill; Lisa and Peter Kelly of Blair, NE; and Matt and Carlenne Wozniak of Oklahoma.

Lyle is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Frank Scheinost; his aunt, Donna Scheinost; and his cousins, LeRae Ahlers and Jennifer Storjohann.