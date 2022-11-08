Lyle Sintek, 98

NORTH LOUP — Lyle Sintek, 98, of North Loup, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

It was Lyle and his wife Lucienne's wish to share their celebration of life together, so there will be no service at this time. Memorials are suggested to North Loup-Scotia EMTs or Valley County Historical Society Museum. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to Lucienne Sintek, P.O. Box 88, North Loup, NE 68859.

Lyle LeRoy Sintek was born at home four miles east of Cotesfield, to Benjamin and Elmira (Halm) Sintek. He started his education at the age of four because his very protective mother didn't want her oldest, only 18 months older than Lyle, to walk over the hill, out of sight, alone. Lyle graduated from Scotia High School in 1941, having turned 16 in January of his senior year.

Lyle actively contributed on the home front during World War II as a welder and as a farmer. He went to welding school in Rockford, Ill., and then moved to Omaha, where he welded pontoon bridges for the war effort and for the Sunflower Ordinance Plant in Kansas.

Lyle and Lucienne (Fisher) were united in marriage on Dec. 28, 1944, at the home of her parents outside of North Loup.

Lyle then began farming in 1945, southwest of North Loup, maintaining a close relationship with his brothers, three of them helping each other through the years in their own operations. Lyle loved all things to do with horses, learning to drive a team when he was ten. He was proud of being one of the first to practice minimum tillage in farming. In 1989, he received the Master Conservationist award from UN-L Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Omaha World Herald, given to those who excelled in water and soil management.

In 1990, the couple moved into town where Lyle continued to be active in his real love, the cattle business, until 2012.

Lyle was a lifelong learner and avid reader. He once uncharacteristically let an encyclopedia salesman into the house, bought a set, and proceeded to read every page from A to Z. He often told his kids “get all the education you can, no one can ever take it away from you.”

Being very active in the community, Lyle served on the North Loup and North Loup-Scotia School Boards, Farmer's Elevator Board, North Loup Popcorn Days Committee, North Loup Development Board; and was a charter member of the Valley County Hospital Foundation. He was a member of the North Loup United Methodist Church, charter member of the Ord Elks Lodge, current member of the Broken Bow Elks Lodge and past member of the North Loup Lions Club.

He enjoyed square dancing in early years, loved to visit with his brothers, enjoyed card parties, loved family dinners, Sintek reunions, and traveling. He remained a loyal Husker fan, especially of football and volleyball.

Survivors include his wife of 77 years, Lucienne of North Loup; a son, Steven Sintek of North Loup; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Carol Keyser of Ord, Ellen and Jim Riddle of North Royalton, Ohio and Peggy and Lance Hall of Lincoln; one brother, Gale Sintek of Spring, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.

Like his mother, Lyle loved babies, making sure to hold each grandchild and great grandchild at the earliest possible age to build a relationship. He leaves nine grandchildren, Barry Geweke of Ord, Kelly Phillips of Fort Worth, Texas, Vickie (Clint) Edwards of Kearney, Meredith (Brian) Stoessel of St. Paul, Minn., Adam (Keri) Hall of San Antonio, Texas, Lindsey Hall (Jon Reynolds) of Brighton, Mich., Clark Sintek of Sonora, Calif., Margaret Sintek of Burwell, and Gage Sintek of North Loup; ten great-grandchildren, Kara (Jim Weigandt), Lucy, and Gretchen Geweke, Ellia and Alex Stoessel, Connor, Stella, and Benjamin Hall, and Joshua and Lydia Reynolds.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons-in-law, Don Geweke and Bill Keyser; a daughter-in-law, Joan Sintek; brothers and sisters-in-law, Willis, Eldon and Bernice, Benny and Dena, and Beverly Sintek; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerrold and Helen Fisher.