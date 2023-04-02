Lynn Huryta, 76

RAVENNA — Lynn R. Huryta, 76, of Ravenna, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. Pastor Dean Hanson will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Lynn Huryta was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Grand Island to Ed and Alexandria (Bartunek) Huryta. He grew up in Ravenna and was educated at Rockville.

Lynn served in the U.S. Army from Sept. 8, 1966 to August 19, 1969.

He married Faye Kopetsky on Oct. 30, 1982, in Ravenna. They made their home on their farm northeast of Ravenna. He worked in many trades, as well as being self-employed and farming.

He enjoyed coming to town and having coffee with all the local farmers.

He was always willing to drop everything to help anyone who had a propane issue at homes or businesses.

Survivors include his wife, Faye of Ravenna; son, Owen Grimm (Amy Sherwood) of Omaha; grandchildren, Dakota and Fiorella Grimm, Shyenne Grimm, Chloe Grimm and Rodney James all of Omaha; sister, Cheryl (Ron) Vogt of Ravenna; and nieces and nephews, Kevin (Kathy) Vogt, Pam (Kendell) Bruce, Kila (Tim) Turek, Troy (Dawn) Vogt, Jason (Hannah) Vogt, Elliot (Samantha) Huryta; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin Huryta, Gordon Huryta and grandparents, Bill and Anna Huryta and Alex and Cecilia Bartunek.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.