Lynn R. Huryta, 76, of Ravenna died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. Pastor Dean Hanson will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

More details will appear later.