Mabel Ruebsamen, 93

AURORA — Mabel Ruebsamen, 93, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Memorial Community Care.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be prior to the church service at 10 a.m. at the Aurora Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a future date.

Mabel Loraine Ruebsamen, the daughter of James (Ed) and Dorcas (Peck) Rains, was born at Giltner, on July 20, 1929, and passed away at Aurora, on Aug. 28, 2022, at the age of 93.

She was the youngest of nine children. The family lived in Giltner and Mabel graduated from Giltner High School in 1947.

On June 1, 1947, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Eugene Howland at Giltner. They had two children, Dan and Nancy. Kenny passed away on Sept. 25, 1987.

On April 28, 1990, Mabel was married to Neil Ruebsamen. They lived in Grand Island until 2016, when they moved to Aurora to be closer to family.

Mabel was a member of the Aurora United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Husker sports, travelling, camping, playing cards, cooking and baking. Mabel also enjoyed her many years working at the Red & White Grocery Store where she made many friends. Mabel was a people person whose greatest love was her kids and their families.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her husband, Neil Ruebsamen of Aurora; son, Dan (Sandy) Howland of Aurora; daughter, Nancy (Byron) Paschke of Aurora; four grandchildren, Kenny (Stacey) Howland, Annie (Zack) Danhauer, Nich (Jen) Paschke and Josh (Angie) Paschke and nine great-grandchildren, Torri, Landon, Mason, Carter, Kinzie, Kelsey, Addie, Lilly and Owen. She is also survived by step-children, Ric (Linda) Ruebsamen, Regina (Paul) Lunsford, Perry (Linda) Ruebsamen and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Kenneth Howland; two brothers, Clyde Rains and John Rains; six sisters, Ruth Humrich, Grace Mitchell, Minnie Graf, Ella Dieckmann, Edith Brenning and Alice Plant; an infant grandson; step-daughter, Cathy Molnar; and step-grandson, Perry Ruebsamen, Jr.