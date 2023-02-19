Malcolm ‘Buzz' Ranslem, 100

Malcolm Lee “Buzz” Ranslem, 100, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church-Gollaher Chapel. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation will take place following the Service. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, Voice for Companion Animals or Trinity United Methodist Church.

Buzz was born Aug. 10, 1922, in Scribner the son of Clarence “Bud” Sr. and Edith (Crabtree) Ranslem. He attended schools in Scribner, Alliance, Omaha and graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 1940.

As a WWII Veteran, Buzz served in the Coast Artillery Anti/Aircraft Division, member of Cadre training new recruits. He attended armed forces specialty school Sperry Gyroscope Company in Brooklyn, N.Y. He served in the Philippines and when the Japanese air force was obliterated, he joined the MP-Escort Guard Company in charge of POW camps. While called to the Manila Airport to pick up an incoming prisoner, another plane landed and out stepped General Jonathan Wainwright, commander of the U.S. Forces on Corregidor. He had just been released from a U.S. Military Hospital since being in a Japanese prison since the Bataan Death March. The next plane carried their prisoner General Tomoyuki Yamashita, commander of the Japanese forces in the Philippines. Buzz was honorably discharged as a 1st Sargent in early 1946.

He was united in marriage to Ara Elizabeth Schuman on July 17, 1948, at the Harvard Methodist Church. This union was blessed with daughters, Niki Sue and Nancy Jo.

His employment history included newspaper boy, custodian at a local café, messenger for UPRR, clerk and “Soda Jerk” for Gestrin-Walklin Drug Store, Country General store clerk. He started with C.E. Brown Auto Supply working as parts clerk, moving his way up to buyer, sales manager, vice president and general manager. He served on advisory council of the automotive parts and repair department of Hastings Central Nebraska Community College, served on board of directors of American Parts, Omaha, and Automotive Warehouse Distributors, Ins., St. Paul, Minn.

Buzz played in the G.I. City Band and Bohemian polka dance bands. He enjoyed woodworking, photography, fishing and hunting. He volunteered at St. Francis Medical Center. He was past Master Councilor and Advisory Council Grand Island Chapter Order of DeMolay, receiving honor of Chevalier Degree. He was a former member of Grand Island Elks Lodge, serving as Exalted Ruler and Trustee, receiving Elk of the year award. Member of Ashlar Lodge #33 AF & AM, past president of Grand Island Kiwanis Noon Club and served on the Advisory Board of Grand Island Senior Citizens Organization. He is a member of Trinity United Methodist having served on the church board, usher and two-time president of Methodist Men.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Niki Williams of Grand Island; son-in-law, Earl Huet of Greeley, Colo; grandchildren, Renee Williams, Cody Huet and family, Christopher Huet and family and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents; lovable and adorable wife, Ara; a marriage of 65 plus years; daughter, Nancy Jo Huet; son-in-law, Bob Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl (Ardyce) Schuman, Paul (Vivian) Schuman, Clarence “Ace” (Yolanda, Ida, Anne) Ranslem and Robert Blanche (Schuman) Frank.