Marcella ‘Sally' Renner, 97

BATTLE CREEK — Funeral services for Marcella E. “Sally” Renner, 97, of Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the church. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funeral's website. Steffen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Marcella Esther was born on the family farm south of Battle Creek on Dec. 9, 1925, the daughter of Fred and Viola (Nathan) Hofmann. Sally was baptized into the Lutheran Faith by Pastor Dietzen at St. Peter's Lutheran Church south of Battle Creek

Sally attended the church's parochial school for eight years and was confirmed by Pastor Carl J. Gundermann on April 2, 1939. Her confirmation memory verse is: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him and will sup with him and he with me” Rev, 3:20.

She attended high school in Battle Creek and after graduation, in 1943, she went to Seattle, Wash., to live with her sister, Mildred Praeuner, whose husband was away in the service.

Sally obtained a job with the Veteran's Administration working there until she decided to go to Omaha, and worked at the Boeing B-29 Bomber plant as a key punch operator. After several months, Sally returned to the Battle Creek area and was hired as a dental assistant.

After several months, Sally met her husband to be, Earl Renner of Madison. They were married on Nov. 21, 1948, at St. John Lutheran Church. They lived on Sally's parents farm for two years before purchasing a ranch near Ericson where they farmed and ranched from 1950 to 2006. Earl's health began to fail and they moved to Grand Island to be near his doctor. They lived there for eight years until Earl passed away in March of 2016. Sally returned to Ericson area to be close to her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Rita (Jerry) Mathre, of Grand Island; and her son, Rick Renner of Ericson; grandchildren, Ryan Renner, Riley (Angie) Renner, Rallyn (Matt) Hammer, Tony (Janie) Mathre, Jason (Heather) Mathre and Jennifer (Jeromy) Rohling; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Breyden, Hunter, Brady and Garett Renner, Elijah and Simon Hammer, Megan, John, Carson, Bryson, Harrison and Madison Mathre and Jacob Rohling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Renner; son, Earl “Rob” Renner, Jr; brothers, Ronald Hofmann and Donald Hofmann; and sister, Mildred Praeuner.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

