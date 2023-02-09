Marcia Strasheim, 73
PHILLIPS — Marcia Kay Strasheim, 73, of Phillips, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at her home.
Service and a celebration of Marcia's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at All Faiths Funeral Home. There is a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. To honor Marcia's wishes, cremation will follow her service and there will be a graveside service at a “warmer” date.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.