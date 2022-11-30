Margaret Clemans, 75

CENTRAL CITY — Margaret Elizabeth Beckwith Clemans, entered into heaven on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the United Presbyterian Church in Central City with Pastor Doug McHargue officiating. Burial of ashes will be at the Central City Cemetery.

Margaret was born to Phillip and Irma (Mayer) Beckwith on Feb. 10, 1947, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Osmond. She attended Osmond Public Schools and was a graduate from there. She then married William Clemans on Oct. 3, 1964 at the Presbyterian Church in Osmond. She and Bill made their home in Osmond, Creighton, and a final move to Central City in 1970. To this union 3 children were born, David, Robert and Jennifer. Margaret was a stay at home mom until all the children were out of the home. She then was employed at Merrick County Health Department, Merrick County Superintendent of Schools, Nebraska Veteran's Home in Human Resources in Grand Island, and Principal Financial Group in Grand Island.

Margaret was known for her many flower gardens, vegetable gardens, and her many florals with her business “Designs by Margaret”. Margaret loved her many friends, her family, and her God. She especially loved following her children and grandchildren to their activities. She also dearly loved animals. Especially her dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Laurie) Clemans of Lincoln, Robert (Kara) Clemans of Omaha, and Jennifer (David) Timmerman of Norfolk; her grandchildren, Tyler (Stephanie) Clemans, Shelby (Chase) Sund, Zoe, Isaiah, and Abigail Clemans, Mya, Mason, Reese, and Rhett Timmerman; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Deborah) Beckwith.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Clemans; her parents, Phil (Irma) Beckwith; in-laws, Donald (Jean) Clemans; brother, Daniel Beckwith; sister-in-law, Georgia Beckwith; and grandson, Joshua Clemans.