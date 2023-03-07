Margaret “Peggy” Cosgriff, 89, of Doniphan passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora. Memorials services will be held on Wednesday, March 8th at 10:30 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan, with Fr. David Oldham officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 7th from 4-7 pm, with a Rosary at 7 pm, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Margaret (Peggy) was born the daughter of Ed and Alda (DeBoer) Thein on July 20, 1933 at Cambridge, NE. When she was a young girl, the family traveled across the country due to her father being in the construction business. In 1943, they settled in Doniphan where she attended Doniphan Public School and graduated with the Class of 1951. After graduation she went to work for the Bell Telephone Company, and then the Naval Depot in Hastings.

On November 22, 1952 she married Harold Cosgriff at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan, NE. After her husband finished his time in the US Army, they settled down in 1955 north east of Doniphan, where they raised their four children. She was a homemaker/ farm wife most of her life. She was also employed at Skagway South for 13 years before retiring. Peggy was a faithful member of St. Ann's Catholic Church since 1943. She spent 49 years with her husband before he passed away in 2002.

Margaret is survived by her three children, daughters Cindy Pfeil and Vickie (Bob) White, son Rodney (Loida) Cosgriff and daughter-in-law, Jean Cosgriff all of Doniphan. Eleven grandchildren: Heather (Tim) Keezer, Ryan Pfeil, Justin (Tina) Pfeil, Casey (Leslie) Cosgriff, Kylie & Kelsey Cosgriff, Kenny (Kat) White, Toby (Heather) White, Cash & CJ (Maggie) Cosgriff, and Bryan Serrano. Great grandchildren: Paige, Hailey, Natalie Keezer, Macie, Harper, & Blakely Pfeil, Sophia, Maddie, & Reid Pfeil, Liam, Maia, & Ethan White, Lexy Cosgriff, and Carlos Gomez. Two sisters, Patty Orcutt and Shirley (Marion) Murphy, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents; her father and mother-in-law, John and Marie Cosgriff; her son, Edward “Eddie” Cosgriff; her son-in-law, Tim Pfeil; brother, Bill Thein; brothers-in-laws, Lyle Orcutt and Bernard Cosgriff; nieces, Joanna Hinrichs, Tracy Orcutt; nephew, Tommy Murphy; great niece, Molly Orcutt; and great nephew, Cody Murphy.

Margaret was dearly loved by her family who will miss her fried chicken, potato salad, angel food cake, and her chocolate filled cupcakes; along with her beautiful “pink” flowers which was her favorite color.

Special thanks to the compassionate employees of Westfield Quality Care in Aurora, where she was crowned “Queen” on Valentine's Day! And to the employees of St. Croix Hospice of Grand Island. Their loving care helped ease our family with our mother's journey to heaven.

