Margaret “Peggy” Cosgriff, 89, of Doniphan passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora. Memorials services will be held on Wednesday, March 8th at 10:30 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan, with Fr. David Oldham officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 7th from 4-7 pm, with a Rosary at 7 pm, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More information to follow.