Margaret Hagman Pitt, 84

BRANSON WEST, Mo. — Margaret “Maggie” Hagman Pitt, 84, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at her home in Branson West, Missouri, with loved ones by her side.

A memorial service is planned for Grand Island in April, with details to be announced.

Maggie was born on April 9, 1938, in Fullerton, to Michael and BeDonna Whelan.

She was united in marriage to Alvin “Tony” Hagman on Aug. 24, 1953, and they were blessed with two children, Clay and Roxana. The couple made their life in Horse Creek, Wyoming, and Alda, Nebraska, before settling in Grand Island.

Maggie owned and operated a hair salon for many years in downtown Grand Island, and then became a life insurance advisor for Security Mutual Life Insurance.

After Tony's death in 1992, Maggie moved to Cambridge, New York, and was married to Walter Pitt, where she enjoyed New England and her family and friends in the area. The couple moved to Branson West, Missouri, in 2004 for a warmer climate and to be closer to family.

She had a green thumb with flowers in her yard and enjoyed the many species of birds that came to her bird feeders. Maggie was very involved with china painting throughout her life, and quilting became one of her favorite hobbies. She made quilts for children whose parents were involved with law enforcement and also founded a chapter of Quilts of Honor in the Branson area. This group had presented more than 900 quilts to area veterans by the time of her death.

Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Clay and Lisa Hagman and Roxana and Tracy Webb; a brother, Frances Whelan of Grand Island; a sister, Bette Warn of Castle Rock, Colorado; her grandchildren, Brian (Sara) Jelinek of Grand Island, Barry (Krystal) Jelinek of Lincoln, Michelle Hagman of North Dakota, and Tony Hagman of Grand Island; great-grandchildren Lydia, Jacky, Anthony, Creighton, Wren and Kai; stepdaughter Tori (Jon) Dietz; stepson Walter (Penny) Pitt Jr.; step-grandchildren, Brett (Gerrod) Havel of Grand Island and Lindsay (Shane) Dawson of Jacksonville, Florida; step-grandchildren, Ashlynn and Quentin Havel, Adley and Daxen Dawson, Brad Pitt of New York, Andrew, Matthew and Rachel Dietz of Colorado; and extended family and friends too numerous to count.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Alvin “Tony” Hagman and Walter Pitt Sr.; and siblings BeDonna Moore, Joyce Hays, John Whelan, Alice McCright and Donald Whelan.